Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.07) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.34) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.04) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.67) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($6.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 439.13 ($5.92).

GLEN opened at GBX 399.65 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company has a market cap of £52.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 230.05 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 423.30 ($5.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 378.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 353.43.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

