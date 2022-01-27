Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.
NASDAQ OSTK opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10.
In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after buying an additional 42,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
