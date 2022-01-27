Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after buying an additional 42,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

