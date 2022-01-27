FY2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Boosted by DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of COLB opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 382,888 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

