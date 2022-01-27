Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
Equitable stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03.
In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 23.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
