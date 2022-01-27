Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Equitable stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 23.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

