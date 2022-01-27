Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.