Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Sell

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. It recently reported impressive results for the holiday period. Total net sales for the two months ended Dec 31, 2021, jumped 14.6% from the same period of 2019. All the brands and the Retail segment performed well. Comparable Retail segment net sales also grew 14% on account of a solid double-digit sales increase in digital channel, somewhat offset by high single-digit negative retail store sales on lower store traffic. Management highlighted that increased inbound transportation costs could deleverage gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. In addition, higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward. Nonetheless, Urban Outfitters' FP Movement and AnthroLiving initiatives hold promise.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

