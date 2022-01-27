Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

CAMT opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 46.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.