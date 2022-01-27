nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.96.

NCNO stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.02. nCino has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

