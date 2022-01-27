nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.96.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.02. nCino has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539 over the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 99.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in nCino by 54.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.