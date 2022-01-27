Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $4.93. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 18,765 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.