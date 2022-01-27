Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.25

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 1377511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

