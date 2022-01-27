Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. Okta has a twelve month low of $172.53 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average is $237.47. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

