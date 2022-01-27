iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.94

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.94 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 486342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Get iRobot alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.