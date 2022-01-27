Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.96. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $1,910,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 675,355 shares of company stock valued at $103,432,894. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

