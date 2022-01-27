Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.93.

NET opened at $80.07 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total value of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 675,355 shares of company stock valued at $103,432,894. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

