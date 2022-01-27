FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.78.

FTC Solar stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $95,392.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 248,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,165 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

