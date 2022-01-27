Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$17.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF opened at $11.20 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,942,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 175.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 237.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 643,976 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.