HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 291.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $383.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.