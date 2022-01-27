Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

AADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). Research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

