Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) to Hold

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

PHX stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 213,773 shares of company stock worth $529,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 54,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

