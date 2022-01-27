Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $50.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

GLBE opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 9.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

