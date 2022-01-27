Brokerages Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will announce $111.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $369.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $375.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.54 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $488.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

BRLT stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.