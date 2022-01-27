ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $708.83.

NYSE:NOW opened at $484.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $608.33 and a 200 day moving average of $623.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.24. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

