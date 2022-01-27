Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 952,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mustang Bio by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 317,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

