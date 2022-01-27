Financial Contrast: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) versus EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50 EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.37%. EnerSys has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.68%. Given Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III is more favorable than EnerSys.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and EnerSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.03 $143.37 million $3.50 20.94

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A EnerSys 4.79% 13.47% 6.01%

Summary

EnerSys beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

