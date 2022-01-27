Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Critical Review

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

38.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 77.39%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus target price of $80.77, suggesting a potential upside of 69.68%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and GlobalFoundries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.41 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.21 GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 5.22 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A

Maxeon Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

GlobalFoundries beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.