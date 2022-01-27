Raymond James Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $107.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

COP stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,785,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 81,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

