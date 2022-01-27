Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $75.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.81.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.