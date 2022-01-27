Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.07 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after buying an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 358.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,983,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929,948 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890,750 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.