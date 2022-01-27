Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.40.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after acquiring an additional 193,215 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 716,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,090,000 after acquiring an additional 144,853 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 286,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 55,191 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,781,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $535,711,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

