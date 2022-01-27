Piper Sandler Cuts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $140.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.57.

Shares of GSHD opened at $90.15 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

