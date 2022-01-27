Piper Sandler Cuts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $140.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.57.
Shares of GSHD opened at $90.15 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
