Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Raised to GBX 247

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 244 ($3.29) to GBX 247 ($3.33) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 295 ($3.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 331.40 ($4.47).

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 157.25 ($2.12) on Monday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 146.85 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £68,841.50 ($92,878.44). Insiders have sold 772,814 shares of company stock valued at $208,396,655 in the last 90 days.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

