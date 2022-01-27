Morgan Stanley Trims IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Target Price to $140.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.80.

INFO opened at $112.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.10. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IHS Markit by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

