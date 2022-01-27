B. Riley Trims BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Target Price to $18.00

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $3.47 on Monday. BioVie has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in BioVie by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

