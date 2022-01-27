Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 430,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 408,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

