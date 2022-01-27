Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 635.40 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 566.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 686.15.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

