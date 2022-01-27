Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($23.48) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.61) to GBX 1,800 ($24.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,630 ($21.99).

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,671.50 ($22.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,765 ($23.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,604.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,540.73.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.63), for a total value of £189,732 ($255,979.49).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

