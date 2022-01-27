Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,300 ($31.03).

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 1,198 ($16.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 1,123.50 ($15.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,365.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.12.

In related news, insider Tobias Moers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,223 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($74,251.21). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($22.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($22,490.56). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,821 shares of company stock valued at $254,099,972.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

