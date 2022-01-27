Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 832 ($11.23) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.25) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.47) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.27) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 810.80 ($10.94).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 609.40 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 595.40 ($8.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($12.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 709.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 695.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

In other news, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,493.51).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

