Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

