Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post sales of $524.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.87 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $469.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 56.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PZZA opened at $116.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.96. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

