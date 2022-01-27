Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

