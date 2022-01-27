$322.86 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $322.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.33 million. Alkermes posted sales of $280.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

