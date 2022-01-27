Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce $12.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $47.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 280,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

