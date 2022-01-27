CIBC Increases Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target to C$40.50

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 272.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 70.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,801 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

