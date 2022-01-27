Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RL. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $105.80 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

