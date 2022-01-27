Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.98.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

