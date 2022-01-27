Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

RBA opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

