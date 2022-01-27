Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $0.94. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 96,131 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

