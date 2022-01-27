Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,542,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.96. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

